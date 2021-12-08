Hooker Furnishings Hikes Dividend By 11%
- Hooker Furnishings Corp (NASDAQ: HOFT) board of directors approved an 11.1% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, payable on December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 17, 2021.
- The hike represents the sixth consecutive annual dividend increase.
- Hooker held $37.4 million in cash and equivalents as of August 1, 2021.
- Price Action: HOFT shares closed at $24.80 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.