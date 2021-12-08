 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hooker Furnishings Hikes Dividend By 11%
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 7:29am   Comments
Share:
Hooker Furnishings Hikes Dividend By 11%
  • Hooker Furnishings Corp (NASDAQ: HOFTboard of directors approved an 11.1% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, payable on December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 17, 2021.
  • The hike represents the sixth consecutive annual dividend increase.
  • Hooker held $37.4 million in cash and equivalents as of August 1, 2021.
  • Price Action: HOFT shares closed at $24.80 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOFT)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com