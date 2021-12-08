Wynn Resorts Appoints Julie Cameron-Doe As Finance Chief
- Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) has appointed Julie Cameron-Doe as its Chief Financial Officer, effective in the second quarter of 2022.
- Cameron-Doe will succeed Craig Billings, who will become the Company's CEO in early 2022.
- Cameron-Doe will join Wynn Resorts from Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, where she has served as the CFO since 2018.
- Price Action: WYNN shares are trading higher by 0.75% at $86.44 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
