GATX Names Robert C. Lyons To Succeed Brian A. Kenney As CEO
- GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) appoints Robert C. Lyons, currently executive vice president and president, Rail North America, as the next chief executive officer, effective April 22, 2022.
- The present CEO Brian A. Kenney will retire as president and CEO, effective April 22, 2022. To ensure a seamless transition, Mr. Kenney will continue to serve on the board as non-executive chairman until October 31, 2022.
- Mr. Lyons currently leads GATX’s largest business and previously served as the chief financial officer from 2004 to 2018.
- Price Action: GATX shares are trading higher by 0.86% at $106.50 on the last check Tuesday.
