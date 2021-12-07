 Skip to main content

Primoris Services Energy/Renewables Segment Bags $32M In Contracts
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 3:31pm   Comments
  • Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ: PRIM) has received two heavy civil awards with a combined value of more than $32 million.
  • The projects were secured by Energy/Renewables Segment and awarded by the Texas Department of Transportation.
  • The first project is to construct a section of highway SL 121 in Bell County, Texas, scheduled to start in 1Q22, with completion expected in 2Q24.
  • The second project involves the replacement of a bridge in Harris County, Texas, scheduled to start in 1Q22 with completion expected in 2Q23.
  • Price Action: PRIM shares are trading higher by 1.92% at $23.92 on the last check Tuesday.

