Farmmi Secures Repeat Customer Order For Shiitake Mushrooms
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 2:59pm   Comments
  • Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) subsidiary, Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co Ltd., has won a repeat order from one of its long-term customers. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The customer will export Farmmi's products to Jordan. The latest order is for dried Shiitake mushrooms.
  • "We are benefitting from excellent supplier relationships that give us valuable access to high-quality Shiitake and fungi products," said CEO Yefang Zhang.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 8.64% at $0.2552 on the last check Tuesday.

