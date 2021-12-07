Farmmi Secures Repeat Customer Order For Shiitake Mushrooms
- Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) subsidiary, Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co Ltd., has won a repeat order from one of its long-term customers. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The customer will export Farmmi's products to Jordan. The latest order is for dried Shiitake mushrooms.
- "We are benefitting from excellent supplier relationships that give us valuable access to high-quality Shiitake and fungi products," said CEO Yefang Zhang.
- Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 8.64% at $0.2552 on the last check Tuesday.
