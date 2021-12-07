 Skip to main content

Aramark Enters Strategic Collaboration With Starr Restaurant
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 2:16pm   Comments
Aramark Enters Strategic Collaboration With Starr Restaurant
  • Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Philadelphia-based Starr Restaurant Organization. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The parties will drive culinary innovation through the collaboration designed to provide the best hospitality experiences for Aramark clients.
  • An exclusive licensing agreement will allow Aramark to operate designated Starr concepts and brands within multiple lines of its business.
  • The collaboration will also lead to Aramark acquiring a minority ownership position in Starr Restaurants.
  • Price Action: ARMK shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $35.43 on the last check Tuesday.

