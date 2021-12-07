Aramark Enters Strategic Collaboration With Starr Restaurant
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Philadelphia-based Starr Restaurant Organization. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The parties will drive culinary innovation through the collaboration designed to provide the best hospitality experiences for Aramark clients.
- An exclusive licensing agreement will allow Aramark to operate designated Starr concepts and brands within multiple lines of its business.
- The collaboration will also lead to Aramark acquiring a minority ownership position in Starr Restaurants.
- Price Action: ARMK shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $35.43 on the last check Tuesday.
