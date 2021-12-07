Graham Holdings' Kaplan Partners With UIT Institute For Real Estate Education
- Graham Holdings Co’s (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary, Kaplan, has partnered with UIT Institute, a global education organization, to create UIT Institute Real Estate School, an e-learning real estate training platform.
- The UIT Institute Real Estate School will serve as a facilitator to many professional adults and students.
- Both institutions’ proprietary Learning Management Systems (LMS) will transform how the real estate community accesses the necessary regulatory training and education for today’s complex real estate, business, and technology operations.
- UIT Institute Real Estate School will offer a state-approved pre-licensing curriculum and continuing education for aspiring real estate agents and brokers through the Kaplan Real Estate Education LMS.
- Price Action: GHC shares are trading higher by 0.85% at $604.02 on the last check Tuesday.
