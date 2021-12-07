Elon Musk Says 'Cool Stuff' Coming In Tesla Holiday Update: Here Are Some Ideas

For a few years around the holidays, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has released an update that adds exciting new features to its vehicles.

The 2019 holiday update included new visualizations showing stop signs and traffic lights. The 2020 holiday update added the "boombox" feature allowing owners to play any sound they wish on the external pedestrian warning speaker.

Coming soon. Lot of cool stuff. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2021

Throughout 2021, Technoking Elon Musk has been hinting at or straight up promising new features are being worked on for Tesla software updates. In addition to this, the refresh Models S and X have a totally revamped user interface which Models Y and 3 still do not have updated.

The website "Not a Tesla App" has a nice list of potential features listed below.

Tesla Vehicle Sync: Allows a driver to share vehicle settings with other Teslas.

Allows a driver to share vehicle settings with other Teslas. Auto Shift: The refresh Models S and X already have this. Models 3 and Y may be updated to automatically shift into drive or reverse when a driver enters the car.

The refresh Models S and X already have this. Models 3 and Y may be updated to automatically shift into drive or reverse when a driver enters the car. Saved passenger seat settings.

Show Teslas On Display: Musk said Tesla vehicles will be able to recognize each other and show a special graphic when one is detected.

Tesla could also add new games to the vehicles. The company recently started selling Model Y in China and Europe with a more powerful AMD processor, and that power could be put to good use with some brand new games to play in the car.

Photo: Tesla Model X, Courtesy of Tesla Inc.