Boeing Bags Order From 777 Partners For 30 Additional 737 MAX Airplanes Valued at $3.7B
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) announced that the Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners would nearly double its 737 MAX order book with the purchase of 30 additional jets. The new order is valued at $3.7 billion at list prices.
- This order expands 777 Partners' commercial aircraft portfolio to a total of 68 737 MAXs. The new order enables 777 Partners to expand 737 MAX operations across the fleet of its affiliated global low-cost carriers.
- The 737 MAX family reduces fuel use and carbon emissions by at least 14% compared to the airplanes it replaces, reducing operating costs and the environmental footprint for 777 Partners' affiliated airlines.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 2.39% at $210.81 on the last check Tuesday.
