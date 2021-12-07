5 Arab Countries Ban 'West Side Story' Over Transgender Character

Steven Spielberg’s new film version of “West Side Story” has been banned from theatrical release in five Arab countries, reportedly due to the inclusion of a transgender supporting character.

What Happened: According to a Variety report, the new film from the Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) 20th Century Studios will not be seen by audiences in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The Saudi Arabian and Kuwait censors denied the film a release certificate, while the other countries were unable to get Disney to make requested cuts to the content.

Although none of the countries openly stated the problem with “West Side Story,” it appears that the inclusion of the transgender character Anybodys, played by non-binary actor Iris Menas, was cited as running afoul of censorship mandates.

Predominantly Arab countries routinely ban films with LGBTQ characters and references, most recently the Disney release “Eternals” which included a same-sex couple who shared an on-screen kiss.

Related Link: A Fake, X-Rated Donald Trump Christmas Card Is Trending On Twitter

What Else Happened: While “West Side Story” has been getting a full-throttle marketing campaign calling attention to the film’s Dec. 10 release, a small parody of the source material is also getting viral attention.

According to a JTA report, “West Side Chanukah Story” stars Six13, a New York City-based Jewish a cappella group that offers a good-natured parody of the Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim score with “Maria” becoming “Menorah,” “Tonight” turned into “Eight Nights” and “America” becoming “On Chanukah” with new lyrics that include “Chocolate money on Hanukkah/Latkes are crunchy on Hanukkah/Presents from Bubbe on Hanukkah/I want a puppy for Hanukkah!”

Photo: "West Side Story," courtesy of Disney.