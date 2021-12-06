A Fake, X-Rated Donald Trump Christmas Card Is Trending On Twitter

A fake Christmas card featuring former President Donald Trump and unmistakable phallic imagery is trending on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), with many people believing the card is genuine.

What Happened: The card features a black-and-white photograph of Trump wearing a tuxedo that is tailored in a manner that gives the appearance of a phallus — and the inclusion of Santa Claus flying with his reindeer over Trump’s head while leaving behind a spray of toys adds to the ejaculatory imagery.

The card has color photographs of former First Lady Melania Trump and Trump’s children Ivanka, Donald Jr., Eric and Tiffany. The card claims it was issued by “President Donald J. Trump” from the “Winter White House” and includes the presidential seal.

What Really Happened: The absence of Barron Trump from the card spurred a trending movement on Twitter asking what became of the former president’s 15-year-old son. Many Twitter denizens mocked Trump, believing the card was genuine.

However, BBC reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh quickly pointed out that the card was fraudulent, adding that “plenty of blue tick accounts are currently spreading” the hoax.

Sardarizadeh, who specializes in disinformation coverage, shared a photograph of the real Christmas card being issued this month by Trump:

Photo: Gage Skidmore / Flickr Creative Commons