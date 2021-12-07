Brunswick's Mercury Marine Plans To Open Distribution Center In Indiana
- Brunswick Corp's (NYSE: BC) division Mercury Marine will open a centralized, purpose-built distribution center to support its parts and accessories business.
- The new 512,000 square foot facility will be located near Indianapolis to improve delivery and service to Mercury's global customers.
- Mercury's current distribution facility at its global headquarters in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, will be repurposed to support its propulsion systems, further increasing capacity and production capabilities.
- The company has scheduled the anticipated opening of the new distribution facility for October 2022.
- Price Action: BC shares closed higher by 2.49% at $96.34 on Monday.
