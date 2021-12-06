 Skip to main content

Old Dominion Freight Line Clocks 30% Increase In November LTL Revenue Per Day
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 3:20pm   Comments
  • Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ: ODFLreported less-than-truckload (LTL) operating metrics for November 2021. LTL Revenue per day increased 29.9% compared to November 2020, reflecting an 11.5% increase in LTL tons per day and LTL revenue per hundredweight.
  • The change in LTL tons per day was attributable to a 15.2% increase in LTL shipments per day.
  • For the quarter-to-date period, LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per hundredweight excluding fuel surcharges increased year-over-year to 16.6% and 9.4%, respectively.
  • "We believe the sequential change in revenue per day for the fourth quarter of 2021 will once again exceed our 10-year average for this metric. We also expect that strong customer demand will continue into next year, as shippers continue to value our superior service and available network capacity at a time when the industry's capacity is generally limited," commented CEO Greg C. Gantt.
  • Price Action: ODFL shares are trading lower by 1.81% at $352.47 on the last check Monday.

