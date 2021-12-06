 Skip to main content

Choice Hotels Boosts Dividend By 6%
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 2:30pm   Comments
  • Choice Hotels International Inc's (NYSE: CHHboard of directors had approved a 6% increase in the quarterly cash dividend on its common stock from $0.225 per share to $0.2375 per share.
  • The dividend increase is effective with the dividend payable on January 18, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 4, 2022.
  • The increase will result in a projected annual dividend rate of $0.95 per annum.
  • Choice Hotels held $415.12 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: CHH shares are trading higher by 2.66% at $147.76 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends Movers Trading Ideas

