Choice Hotels Boosts Dividend By 6%
- Choice Hotels International Inc's (NYSE: CHH) board of directors had approved a 6% increase in the quarterly cash dividend on its common stock from $0.225 per share to $0.2375 per share.
- The dividend increase is effective with the dividend payable on January 18, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 4, 2022.
- The increase will result in a projected annual dividend rate of $0.95 per annum.
- Choice Hotels held $415.12 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: CHH shares are trading higher by 2.66% at $147.76 on the last check Monday.
