Alec Baldwin Deletes Twitter Account Following 'Did Not Pull The Trigger' Interview

Four days after a television interview where he insisted that he “did not pull the trigger” of the gun that fatally shot the cinematographer on the New Mexico movie set of “Rust,” Alec Baldwin has deleted his main Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) account.

What Happened: The New York Post reported the actor’s verified @AlecBaldwin account was removed from the social media site and is now listed as “this account doesn’t exist.” Baldwin used the account to acknowledge the Oct. 21 shooting that killed cinematographer Hayla Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Baldwin also removed the @ABFalecbaldwin Twitter account that he used for his philanthropic foundation while maintaining the @AlecBaldwin__ account, although that has been inactive since Oct. 18. Baldwin’s wife, yoga instructor and author Hilaria Baldwin, removed her Twitter account at the same time.

See Also: Live Trading with Benzinga: Daytrading & Options Trading Stocks TSLA AAPL LCID DOCU

Why It Matters: Baldwin has a history of deactivating his Twitter account whenever he has been embroiled in controversies, including when an investigative report accused his wife of cultural misappropriation for giving the false impression that she was a Spanish national.

Baldwin’s Dec. 3 interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos marked his first public comments on the “Rust” set shooting. During the interview, Baldwin insisted he didn't pull the trigger on the gun that discharged the fatal shot, adding that he was following Hutchins’ direction for a scene set-up when the weapon went off in his hand.

He also added that he did not feel guilt for Hutchins’ death, adding that “I feel that, that someone is responsible for what happened and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”

Baldwin’s interview turned out to be a dud in the ratings, with the Q&A finishing third in the time slot behind NBC’s live presentation of the musical “Annie” and CBS’ reruns of the sitcoms “Young Sheldon” and “The United States of Al.” ABC is a division of the Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS)

Photo: Screen shot from Alec Baldwin's Dec. 3 interview on ABC News