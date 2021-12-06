Chris Cuomo Says CNN Chief Knew Of His Full Involvement In Brother's Scandal: Report

Newly unemployed Chris Cuomo is charging that Jeff Zucker, CNN’s chief executive, was fully aware of the level of advisory input he was providing to his embattled brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as a new sexual harassment report against the ex-anchor has emerged.

What Happened: CNN fired Cuomo on Saturday following New York Attorney General Letitia James’ release of documents that offered greater detail regarding the guidance Cuomo provided to his brother during his attempt to swat off accusations of sexual harassment by 11 women, including how he sought information from other journalists about the accusers and shared what he found with the governor’s staff. He also played a key role in creating the governor’s responses to the women’s claims. The governor resigned in August.

The Wall Street Journal reported a spokesman for Cuomo issued a text message on Sunday that insisted Zucker was cognizant of the depth and scope of how his former prime time anchor was helping his embattled brother.

“Mr. Cuomo has the highest level of admiration and respect for Mr. Zucker,” the spokesman said. “They were widely known to be extremely close and in regular contact, including about the details of Mr. Cuomo’s support for his brother. There were no secrets about this, as other individuals besides Mr. Cuomo can attest.”

CNN responded to the claim in a written statement that questioned Cuomo’s acquaintance with the truth.

“He has made a number of accusations that are patently false,” the network said. “This reinforces why he was terminated for violating our standards and practices, as well as his lack of candor.”

What Else Happened: The Journal also reported that Cuomo’s termination came as Zucker learned that one of Cuomo’s former co-workers at ABC News was accusing him of sexual misconduct. Debra Katz, a lawyer for the unnamed former staffer, said her client came forward in the wake of Cuomo’s on-air comments supporting sexual harassment victims.

“Hearing the hypocrisy of Chris Cuomo’s on-air words and disgusted by his efforts to try to discredit these women, my client retained counsel to report his serious sexual misconduct against her to CNN,” Katz said in a written statement.

Cuomo had previously been accused of sexual misconduct by Shelley Ross, a former producer at ABC News, who said that he touched her inappropriately at a 2005 staff party. Cuomo said at the time the incident wasn’t sexual in nature and he had apologized to Ross for his behavior.

CNN is a division of AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE: T) WarnerMedia division.

Photo: Chris Cuomo in a CNN screen shot.