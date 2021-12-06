Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) - P/E: 7.31 ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) - P/E: 6.37 Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDI) - P/E: 6.51 Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) - P/E: 2.38 Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) - P/E: 3.3

Scienjoy Holding has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.27, which has decreased by 42.55% compared to Q2, which was 0.47. Scienjoy Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

ViacomCBS has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.76, which has decreased by 21.65% compared to Q2, which was 0.97. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.43%, which has increased by 0.08% from 2.35% last quarter.

This quarter, Reading Intl experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.53 in Q2 and is now -0.46. Reading Intl does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Genius Brands Intl's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.03, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.02. Genius Brands Intl does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Daily Journal has reported Q3 earnings per share at 30.83, which has increased by 241.04% compared to Q2, which was 9.04. Daily Journal does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.