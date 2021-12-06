 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Share:
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

  1. Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) - P/E: 7.31
  2. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) - P/E: 6.37
  3. Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDI) - P/E: 6.51
  4. Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) - P/E: 2.38
  5. Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) - P/E: 3.3

Scienjoy Holding has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.27, which has decreased by 42.55% compared to Q2, which was 0.47. Scienjoy Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

ViacomCBS has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.76, which has decreased by 21.65% compared to Q2, which was 0.97. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.43%, which has increased by 0.08% from 2.35% last quarter.

This quarter, Reading Intl experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.53 in Q2 and is now -0.46. Reading Intl does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Genius Brands Intl's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.03, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.02. Genius Brands Intl does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Daily Journal has reported Q3 earnings per share at 30.83, which has increased by 241.04% compared to Q2, which was 9.04. Daily Journal does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (SJ + VIAC)

Reallocating Could be Contributing to Volatility as Investors Move from Pandemic Plays to Focus on Value
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Novavax, ViacomCBS And More
Market Leadership Up for Grabs as Q4 Sees Increased Volatility
9 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Here's How Many People Watched The Michigan-Ohio State Game: Why It's Important
ViacomCBS To Sell CBS Studio Center For $1.9B
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com