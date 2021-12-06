Buckle Stock Gains After Special Dividend, 6.1% Dividend Hike
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) announced its Board has authorized a $5.65 per share special cash dividend to be paid to shareholders of record on December 20, 2021.
- The Board approved a 6.1% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.35, payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 20, 2021.
- The special cash dividend and the quarterly dividend are payable on December 29, 2021, and will be paid together.
- Buckle held $480.04 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021.
- Price Action: BKE shares are trading higher by 7.72% at $50.5 in premarket on the last check Monday.
