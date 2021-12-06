BrightView Plans $250M Buyback Program
- BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE: BV) Board authorized a share repurchase program totaling $250 million. The program has no time limit.
- The buyback is effective immediately and allows for ongoing and profitable investment in the business while utilizing moderate balance sheet leverage and facilitating opportunistic share repurchases.
- The company says the share repurchase authorization announced does not affect its previously stated and ongoing mergers and acquisitions strategy.
- BrightView held $123.7 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: BV shares closed lower by 1.10% at $13.46 on Friday.
