 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sunlands Technology Adopts $15M Stock Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 5:16am   Comments
Share:
Sunlands Technology Adopts $15M Stock Buyback Program
  • Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) announced that its Board has approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $15 million of its Class A ordinary shares.
  • The company will repurchase the shares over 24 months.
  • The company's proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market.
  • Sunlands held $130.3 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: STG shares closed lower by 16.23% at $3.20 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STG)

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 23, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Buybacks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com