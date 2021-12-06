Sunlands Technology Adopts $15M Stock Buyback Program
- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) announced that its Board has approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $15 million of its Class A ordinary shares.
- The company will repurchase the shares over 24 months.
- The company's proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market.
- Sunlands held $130.3 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: STG shares closed lower by 16.23% at $3.20 on Friday.
