Digital Ally Bags Upgrade Order From New Jersey's Carteret Police Department
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 2:15pm   Comments
Digital Ally Bags Upgrade Order From New Jersey's Carteret Police Department
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) has received an upgrade order from the Carteret Police Department (NJ) for 180 FirstVu HD body cameras and docking stations. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Carteret PD purchased this equipment with the help of the State of New Jersey Body-Worn Camera Grant Program.
  • Price Action: DGLY shares traded lower by 4.75% at $1.00 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

