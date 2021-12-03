Digital Ally Bags Upgrade Order From New Jersey's Carteret Police Department
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) has received an upgrade order from the Carteret Police Department (NJ) for 180 FirstVu HD body cameras and docking stations. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Carteret PD purchased this equipment with the help of the State of New Jersey Body-Worn Camera Grant Program.
- Price Action: DGLY shares traded lower by 4.75% at $1.00 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks