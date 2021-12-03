Why GameStop Shares Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader retail space, including GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) are trading lower following worse-than-expected US job growth data. Additionally, omicron variant concerns have weighed on the sector amid the holiday shopping season.

GameStop shares are trading lower by 17% over the past five sessions. A new strain of the coronavirus was detected in South Africa last week known as the omicron variant…

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software and video game accessories.

GameStop has a 52-week high of $483.00 and a 52-week low of $12.14.