 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why GameStop Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 1:57pm   Comments
Share:
Why GameStop Shares Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader retail space, including GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) are trading lower following worse-than-expected US job growth data. Additionally, omicron variant concerns have weighed on the sector amid the holiday shopping season.

GameStop shares are trading lower by 17% over the past five sessions. A new strain of the coronavirus was detected in South Africa last week known as the omicron variant… Read More

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software and video game accessories.

GameStop has a 52-week high of $483.00 and a 52-week low of $12.14.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Traders Added $150B To The Market Cap Of AMC, GME And 48 Other 'Meme Stocks' In 2021: Report
This Tech Giant Is Seeing The Highest Interest On WallstreetBets Today
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Gamestop Stock Fakes A Breakout, But Doesn't Look Done Yet
Looking At GameStop's Recent Whale Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com