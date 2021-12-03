3 Days Into A YouTube Contract, Ludwig Gets Suspended For 'Baby Shark' Copyright Violation

The streamer Ludwig, who made headlines earlier this week when he left Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch for an exclusive deal with Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube, was suspended after three days on his new platform for a copyright violation when he played a brief section of the children’s song “Baby Shark.”

What Happened: Ludwig — a 26-year-old Los Angeles resident named Ludwig Ahgren — was livestreaming on YouTube Thursday with an audience of more than 25,000 viewers when his presentation was abruptly stopped and the YouTube platform put up a screen that read "Stream Unavailable, stream suspended for policy violations."

Ludwig posted a video on a second channel he maintains on YouTube and explained that he “ended up listening to a few seconds of ‘Baby Shark.’” He then quipped that he was “pretty sure the overlords who own ‘Baby Shark’ have like an iron fist on YouTube, and so they took me down.”

Ludwig also commented on his dilemma via Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), joking that "you could say the switch has been going well..."

What Happens Next: Ludwig signed with YouTube after a lucrative stay on Twitch, where he became the platform’s most-subbed streamer of all time after his 31-day subathon from earlier this year.

Ludwig added that he expected to resume livestreaming over the weekend and vowed to be more cognizant of YouTube’s policies.

“I thought what would happen is because of YouTube’s robust copyright ID system, they would let me play copyrighted stuff, they would then flag it, they would take the monetization from the livestream, and we just split it – classic rev-share,” he said.

Photo: Screenshot from Ludwig’s Dec. 2 YouTube video.