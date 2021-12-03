EZGO's Affiliate Gets Rights To Operate E-Bicycle Sharing Services In Shandong Province
- EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO) announced an affiliate of its PRC subsidiary has entered into an operating agreement with the Tancheng local administration in Linyi City, Shandong Province.
- Under the agreement, EZGO will have exclusive rights to operate e-bicycle sharing services, providing up to 3,000 e-bicycles for bike-sharing purposes in the Tancheng local area.
- The term of the agreement is three years, commencing from November 9, 2021, to November 8, 2024. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Price Action: EZGO shares are trading lower by 6.31% at $2.08 on the last check Friday.
