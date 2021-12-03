 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EZGO's Affiliate Gets Rights To Operate E-Bicycle Sharing Services In Shandong Province
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 10:49am   Comments
Share:
EZGO's Affiliate Gets Rights To Operate E-Bicycle Sharing Services In Shandong Province
  • EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO) announced an affiliate of its PRC subsidiary has entered into an operating agreement with the Tancheng local administration in Linyi City, Shandong Province.
  • Under the agreement, EZGO will have exclusive rights to operate e-bicycle sharing services, providing up to 3,000 e-bicycles for bike-sharing purposes in the Tancheng local area.
  • The term of the agreement is three years, commencing from November 9, 2021, to November 8, 2024. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Price Action: EZGO shares are trading lower by 6.31% at $2.08 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EZGO)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com