AECOM Secures Places On Two Crown Commercial Service Frameworks In UK
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has secured places on two Crown Commercial Service (CCS) frameworks, expanding its offering to government departments and public sector clients in the U.K.
- The move further enhances AECOM's presence as a Supplier Alliance Member across the CCS.
- AECOM has secured five lots on the CCS' £1.7 billion Construction Professional Services (CPS) Framework and also secured a position on four lots of the major CCS Management Consultancy Framework (MCF3). These frameworks will run for four years.
- The CPS Framework lots will cover the built environment and general infrastructure, urban regeneration, high-rise structures, defense and security, and international projects.
- The value of future work associated with this framework will be added to the backlog upon AECOM's selection for such projects.
- Price Action: ACM shares closed higher by 3.65% at $70.11 on Thursday.
