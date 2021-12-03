 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba Loses Live-Stream Shoppers To TikTok Popularized Short Videos
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 9:27am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba Loses Live-Stream Shoppers To TikTok Popularized Short Videos

The Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) founded live-streaming shopping market is disrupting Alibaba's primary businesses, Taobao and Tianmao, Financial Times reports.

  • The Chinese users of the video app increasingly find live shopping broadcasts from internet celebrities like Dong sandwiched between cat videos and new dance crazes. 
  • Alibaba's dreamland is getting marred by China's two most prominent and fastest-growing video-sharing apps, Kuaishou and Douyin, owned by TikTok parent ByteDance. 
  • Their growth comes as Alibaba struggles to fend off antitrust allegations to break up its iron grip on China's 782 million online shoppers.
  • "It's not as fun to spend time on Taobao as Kuaishou and Douyin," says Jessy Zhang, an e-commerce analyst at the Chinese market analysis company Daxue Consulting.
  • The gross value of all the goods sold on Kuaishou in Q3 grew by 86% to RMB175.8 billion year on year. 
  • In the first half of 2021, Taobao and Tmall collectively accounted for 48% of China's overall e-commerce GMV, down from 62% a year earlier. 
  • Alibaba trained more influencers to add to their retinue of online stars, including Viya, who sold RMB31.1 billion of goods to her online fans in 2020. 
  • Alibaba's biggest earners: skincare, women's fashion, cosmetics, and perfume are particularly popular with live streamers.
  • Douyin is trying to gain consumer trust with a protection fund.
  •  The value of goods sold through live streams will double in 2021 to $313 billion. 
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 2.95% at $118.40 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Didi Buckles Under Regulatory Pressure, Opts To Delist From NYSE: What This Means For Investors
DiDi's Plans To Delist From NYSE Send Alibaba, Other Major Chinese Tech Names Sinking In Hong Kong
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Former Alibaba Employee Prosecutes Rape Victim For Loss Of Job, Reputation
Alibaba, JD, Baidu And Nio Rival Xpeng Dip In Mixed Hong Kong Market; Li Auto Strikes Gains
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Alibaba Group Holding
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com