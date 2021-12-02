 Skip to main content

Chart Industries Partners With Korea's Hylium For Liquid Hydrogen Trailers
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 2:01pm   Comments
Chart Industries Partners With Korea's Hylium For Liquid Hydrogen Trailers
  • Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) and Hylium Industries, Inc., a liquid hydrogen technology company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a joint venture and associated supply agreement to design and produce liquid hydrogen trailers for the Republic of Korea.
  • Hylium also placed a purchase order for three liquid hydrogen trailers. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • As per the agreement, the trailers will be designed and produced for sale in Korea through Hylium, including obtaining and maintaining all applicable government certifications, approvals, and registrations required.
  • Price Action: GTLS shares traded lower by 0.36% at $168.19 on the last check Thursday.

