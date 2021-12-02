Blue Apron Recipes To Be Available On Amazon Alexa
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc's (NYSE: APRN) recipes will be available with Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa, aiding home cooking and more culinary exploration.
- Customers can prepare their Blue Apron Two-Serving and Four-Serving recipes with hands-free instructions on Alexa-enabled devices.
- In addition, individuals with Echo Show devices have the option to order select Blue Apron meal kits with no subscription required.
- The collaboration with Alexa is part of Blue Apron's plan to double the number of its partnerships in 2022.
- Price Action: APRN shares are trading higher by 8.62% at $11.47 on the last check Thursday.
