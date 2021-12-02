 Skip to main content

Blue Apron Recipes To Be Available On Amazon Alexa
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 2:07pm   Comments
Blue Apron Recipes To Be Available On Amazon Alexa
  • Blue Apron Holdings Inc's (NYSE: APRN) recipes will be available with Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa, aiding home cooking and more culinary exploration. 
  • Customers can prepare their Blue Apron Two-Serving and Four-Serving recipes with hands-free instructions on Alexa-enabled devices. 
  • In addition, individuals with Echo Show devices have the option to order select Blue Apron meal kits with no subscription required.
  • The collaboration with Alexa is part of Blue Apron's plan to double the number of its partnerships in 2022.
  • Price Action: APRN shares are trading higher by 8.62% at $11.47 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

