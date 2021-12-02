Uber, Meta Collaborate To Launch Ride Booking Via WhatsApp
Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp have launched ride-booking via the messenger service in India. WhatsApp has over half a billion users in India, its most extensive single user base, Bloomberg reports
- The collaboration allows access to Uber's mobility services by sending a message to a WhatsApp chatbot, serving the northern city of Lucknow and looking to expand to more locations.
- WhatsApp users can register, book rides, and get trip receipts entirely within the chat interface.
- The WhatsApp booking information will include the driver's name, license plate, and location en route to pick up.
- Booking a ride via WhatsApp starts in English only but will be expanded to other Indian languages soon.
- Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 1.83% at $36.68 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
