 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Uber, Meta Collaborate To Launch Ride Booking Via WhatsApp
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Share:
Uber, Meta Collaborate To Launch Ride Booking Via WhatsApp

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp have launched ride-booking via the messenger service in India. WhatsApp has over half a billion users in India, its most extensive single user base, Bloomberg reports

  • The collaboration allows access to Uber's mobility services by sending a message to a WhatsApp chatbot, serving the northern city of Lucknow and looking to expand to more locations.
  • WhatsApp users can register, book rides, and get trip receipts entirely within the chat interface.
  • The WhatsApp booking information will include the driver's name, license plate, and location en route to pick up.
  • Booking a ride via WhatsApp starts in English only but will be expanded to other Indian languages soon.
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 1.83% at $36.68 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + UBER)

Facebook Joins Alphabet In Leasing New Offices
Facebook Eases Ban On Cryptocurrency Advertisements Amid Metaverse Push
Order Food Delivery With GrubHub To Earn Free Bitcoin: Here's The Details
It's Hip To Be... Block? Square Is Changing Its Name
Meta Extends Relation With AWS
Analyst Ratings For Facebook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com