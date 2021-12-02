Former Alibaba Employee Prosecutes Rape Victim For Loss Of Job, Reputation
Former Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) intracity retail President Li Yonghe has prosecuted Alibaba employee surnamed Zhou, who claimed sexual assault, Global Times reports. In August, Zhou alleged alcohol abuse and rape by senior employee Wang Chengwen.
- Zhou previously claimed that Li, part of the management staff of Alibaba, kept mum on her sexual assault incident. Later, Li took the blame and resigned from his post.
- Li alleged Zhou published false information about the assault on the company website and public, overlooked his involvement with the incident, blackmailed public opinion, and fabricated Li's role, forcing him to resign.
- Li claimed severe damage to his reputation and financial condition.
- Li sought a written apology from Zhou for 15 consecutive days on the front page of the company's national website to eliminate the negative impact and restore the reputation of the plaintiff, in addition to a claim of 1 yuan ($0.16). Zhou has denied the allegations.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.54% at $124.38 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
