Carrier Joins Amazon Web Services Partner Network
- Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) is now a part of Amazon.com, Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). As an AWS Partner, Carrier can reach more customers with its digital-forward solutions.
- As part of the APN, Carrier can build, market, and sell its AWS offerings with access to AWS's business, technical, and marketing support.
- Additionally, Carrier can deliver digital solutions like Abound and Lynx to new types of customers.
- Abound is Carrier's smart building platform designed to give people confidence in the health and safety of their indoor environments.
- Carrier's Lynx digital platform will provide customers with enhanced visibility across their cold chain operations.
- Price Action: CARR shares are trading higher by 0.41% at $54.34 on the last check Wednesday.
