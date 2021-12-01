Forward Air To Raise Rate By 7.9% From February 2022
- Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ: FWRD) notifies its customers of a general rate increase of 7.9% applicable to rates established under the existing tariffs effective February 1, 2022.
- The company noted selected accessorial charges and minimum charges will also be impacted.
- Forward Air intends to offset rising costs associated with the challenging operating environment through the rate increase.
- Price Action: FWRD shares are trading higher by 3.01% at $101.72 on the last check Wednesday.
