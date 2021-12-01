 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kroger Partners With Kipster Farms For Cage-Free Eggs
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 2:18pm   Comments
Share:
Kroger Partners With Kipster Farms For Cage-Free Eggs
  • Kroger Co (NYSE: KRplans to bring carbon-neutral, cage-free eggs to retail shelves in the U.S. through a strategic partnership with Kipster Farms, an egg production system founded in The Netherlands.
  • Kipster system provides a cage-free, natural-like wooded environment and uses chicken feed made from surplus food from bakeries and other food producers.
  • Kroger expects the new Simple Truth eggs to expand the line of natural and more sustainable choices as part of its 'Our Brands' product portfolio.
  • Simple Truth and Kipster eggs are expected to be available in select stores in late 2022.
  • Kroger partner MPS Egg Farms recently started construction on the first production facility using the proprietary Kipster system.
  • Price Action: KR shares are trading lower by 2.46% at $40.51 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KR)

Kroger's Earnings: A Preview
Walmart Rents Space for Pop-Up Container Yards Near Major Ports
Could New Farming Approaches Help Ensure Food for Growing Population and Urbanization?
FTC Seeks Answers From Amazon, Walmart And 7 Other Companies On Supply Chain Disruptions
What Does Kroger's Debt Look Like?
Oil and Water Don't Mix, But This Company - Armed with Newly Awarded Patents and Proprietary Knowhow - Wants to Change That
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com