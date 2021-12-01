Kroger Partners With Kipster Farms For Cage-Free Eggs
- Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) plans to bring carbon-neutral, cage-free eggs to retail shelves in the U.S. through a strategic partnership with Kipster Farms, an egg production system founded in The Netherlands.
- Kipster system provides a cage-free, natural-like wooded environment and uses chicken feed made from surplus food from bakeries and other food producers.
- Kroger expects the new Simple Truth eggs to expand the line of natural and more sustainable choices as part of its 'Our Brands' product portfolio.
- Simple Truth and Kipster eggs are expected to be available in select stores in late 2022.
- Kroger partner MPS Egg Farms recently started construction on the first production facility using the proprietary Kipster system.
- Price Action: KR shares are trading lower by 2.46% at $40.51 on the last check Wednesday.
