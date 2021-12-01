Live Ventures Subsidiary Opens Four New Retail Locations
- Live Ventures Inc's (NASDAQ: LIVE) subsidiary, Vintage Stock Inc, is opening four new stores under the EntertainMart brand.
- The new store locations are Longview and Abilene, Texas; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Idaho Falls, Idaho. The new store locations are in regional malls.
- Vintage Stock anticipates opening five to 10 new stores in the calendar year 2022.
- "We believe these mall locations are ideally situated for movie, music, toy, and video game enthusiasts of all ages—and sales so far are proving that; we look forward to potentially expanding into other similarly-situated mall locations around the United States in 2022," said Rodney Spriggs, Vintage Stock's CEO.
- Price Action: LIVE shares are trading higher by 0.84% at $34.75 on the last check Wednesday.
