Live Ventures Subsidiary Opens Four New Retail Locations
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 1:48pm   Comments
  • Live Ventures Inc's (NASDAQ: LIVE) subsidiary, Vintage Stock Inc, is opening four new stores under the EntertainMart brand.
  • The new store locations are Longview and Abilene, Texas; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Idaho Falls, Idaho. The new store locations are in regional malls.
  • Vintage Stock anticipates opening five to 10 new stores in the calendar year 2022.
  • "We believe these mall locations are ideally situated for movie, music, toy, and video game enthusiasts of all ages—and sales so far are proving that; we look forward to potentially expanding into other similarly-situated mall locations around the United States in 2022," said Rodney Spriggs, Vintage Stock's CEO.
  • Price Action: LIVE shares are trading higher by 0.84% at $34.75 on the last check Wednesday.

