Booz Allen Opens New 5G Lab In Central Maryland
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) has opened a new 5G lab in Annapolis Junction, Maryland, to meet critical client missions and enhance R&D capabilities.
- Booz Allen noted the 5G lab facility delivers a testbed for cyber resiliency, artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) modeling, integrated IoT, immersive, and emerging applications development.
- Booz Allen's 5G Lab is built on a holistic 5G security approach supporting various enterprise missions and clients.
- Price Action: BAH shares are trading higher by 2.39% at $85.95 on the last check Wednesday.
