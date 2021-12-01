 Skip to main content

Booz Allen Opens New 5G Lab In Central Maryland
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 1:55pm   Comments
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAHhas opened a new 5G lab in Annapolis Junction, Maryland, to meet critical client missions and enhance R&D capabilities.
  • Booz Allen noted the 5G lab facility delivers a testbed for cyber resiliency, artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) modeling, integrated IoT, immersive, and emerging applications development.
  • Booz Allen's 5G Lab is built on a holistic 5G security approach supporting various enterprise missions and clients.
  • Price Action: BAH shares are trading higher by 2.39% at $85.95 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

