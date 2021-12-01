 Skip to main content

Why Are iQIYI Shares Trading Lower Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 1:14pm   Comments
  • iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) had begun laying off employees on December 1, touted as a historic layoff, Pandaily reports from Sina Tech.
  • The round of layoffs will likely continue after the Spring Festival.
  • The layoffs aim to increase profitability to focus on content and technology, refine cost management and flatten the company’s overall structure.
  • As a result, iQIYI laid off multiple middle-level (director-level) employees. The layoff included some senior employees and older employees with higher salaries.
  • Expense-oriented departments, like marketing, delivery, and channel cooperation, saw a higher proportion of layoffs, from 30% to 50%.
  • iQIYI laid off almost all the staff of iQiyi Research Institute and iQiyi Game Center.
  • Further, iQIYI will merge short video products with other products, and only 40% of the staff will stay.
  • Independently-run iQiyi Smart has a relatively lower layoff ratio compared with the spending departments.
  • Related Content: iQIYI Shares Drop As Q4 Revenue Outlook Misses Consensus
  • Price Action: IQ shares traded lower by 3.93% at $5.99 on the last check Wednesday.

