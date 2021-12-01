 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Reissues Emergency Use Authorization For LumiraDx's COVID-19 Testing Solution
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 11:09am   Comments
Share:
FDA Reissues Emergency Use Authorization For LumiraDx's COVID-19 Testing Solution

The FDA has reissued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to LumiraDx Ltd's (NASDAQ: LMDX) SARS-CoV-2 RNA STAR Complete, a rapid nucleic acid amplification technology for high sensitivity, high throughput COVID-19 testing.

  • The EUA now includes testing of asymptomatic individuals, pooling of up to five individuals, access to 384-well configuration on validated open RT-PCR systems, and detection of Omicron variant.
  • LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 RNA STAR Complete, developed with proprietary qSTAR technology, utilizes a single-step direct method for nucleic acid extraction and amplification on validated open RT-PCR instruments, with results within 20 minutes.
  • In October, LumiraDx received approval for its COVID-19 antigen test for use in India.
  • Price Action: LMDX shares are up 0.11% at $9.50 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LMDX)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 15, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Valneva Inks COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Contract In Europe, I-Mab Spikes On China Deal, DermTech Sinks On Guidance
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Reports Solid Q3 Earnings, Regulatory Setback For Legend, Lilly to Supply Additional COVID-19 Antibody Cocktails To US
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 25, 2021
26 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Why Are LumiraDx Shares Trading Higher Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusNews Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com