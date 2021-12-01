EXCLUSIVE: Applied UV's Airocide Units To Be Installed At Armed Forces Research Institute Of Medical Sciences In Thailand

Applied UV Inc's (NASDAQ: AUVI) exclusive distribution partner in Thailand will be installing Airocide units at the Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences (AFRIMS) in Bangkok to help create safer and cleaner environments for visitors and staff.

What Happened: With the recent global emergence of the new COVID-19 Omicron strain, AFRIMS is installing Airocide systems to control airborne diseases and protect critical areas within the facility.

Listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, the Airocide technology is clinically proven and field-tested to kill/remove/eliminate airborne pathogenic and non-pathogenic microorganisms, allergens, odors, and harmful VOCs in a variety of applications and industries.

Why It Matters: Airocide utilizes NASA optimized photocatalytic oxidation (PCO) technology wherein air and any contaminants are drawn from the room into the Airocide unit and channeled into the reaction chamber.

Millions of hydroxyl radicals converge, combine with the carbon atoms in pathogens and VOCs, convert the organic material into a harmless vapor, and clean & clear air.

AFRIMS is a biomedical research facility of the U.S. Army's Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and has primarily focused on diseases related to infectious pathogens.

