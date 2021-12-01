Delta Apparel Appoints Simone Walsh As Finance Chief
- Delta Apparel Inc (NYSE: DLA) has appointed Simone Walsh as its Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer.
- Simone will succeed Deborah Merrill, who will continue working with the company to transition her responsibilities to Walsh through January 22, 2022.
- Walsh has held leadership and senior financial positions in companies, including Novelis Inc, PRGX Global Inc, and The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD).
- Delta Apparel also agreed with Chairman and CEO Robert W. Humphreys to extend the term of his existing employment agreement through the filing of the FY24 Annual Report and has decided to enter into a formal amendment soon.
- Price Action: DLA shares closed lower by 2.71% at $29.44 on Tuesday.
