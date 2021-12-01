 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Delta Apparel Appoints Simone Walsh As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 6:08am   Comments
Share:
Delta Apparel Appoints Simone Walsh As Finance Chief
  • Delta Apparel Inc (NYSE: DLA) has appointed Simone Walsh as its Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer.
  • Simone will succeed Deborah Merrill, who will continue working with the company to transition her responsibilities to Walsh through January 22, 2022.
  • Walsh has held leadership and senior financial positions in companies, including Novelis Inc, PRGX Global Inc, and The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD).
  • Delta Apparel also agreed with Chairman and CEO Robert W. Humphreys to extend the term of his existing employment agreement through the filing of the FY24 Annual Report and has decided to enter into a formal amendment soon.
  • Price Action: DLA shares closed lower by 2.71% at $29.44 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DLA)

Recap: Delta Apparel Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2021
A Preview Of Delta Apparel's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com