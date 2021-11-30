Kratos Secures Initial $4M In Single Award Funding On New C5ISR Program Award
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) received the initial ~$4 million in funding on a new, single award, Command, Control, Communication, Computing, Combat System, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C5ISR) program.
- The award's total potential program value is ~$75 million, including production.
- Kratos will perform the work under this new program award at secure production and manufacturing facilities.
- Kratos will not disclose additional information related to this program, citing customer, competitive, security-related, and other considerations.
- Price Action: KTOS shares are trading lower by 0.95% at $19.78 on the last check Tuesday.
