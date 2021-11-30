 Skip to main content

Installed Building Products Plans To Raise $500M In New Term Loan Facility
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 2:05pm   Comments
  • Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) intends to raise a new 7-year $500 million Term Loan due 2028.
  • The company plans to use the net proceeds of the New Term Loan to refinance its existing $200 million Term Loan B facility due April 2025 and for acquisitions, other growth initiatives, and general corporate purposes.
  • The terms of any New Term Loan will be disclosed upon transaction completion, which is expected by the end of December 2021.
  • Price Action: IBP shares are trading lower by 2.16% at $128.72 on the last check Tuesday.

