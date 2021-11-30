Lithia Motors Expands Share Repurchase Authorization By $750M
- Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD) announced an increase of $750 million to its share repurchase authorization by its Board of Directors.
- The new plan brings total funds available for future repurchases to approximately $885 million.
- The company also completed the inaugural Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) offering for Driveway Finance, raising $344 million of additional capital to fund the rapid growth of its auto loan portfolio and network development.
- Lithia Motors held $137.8 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months totaled $1.9 billion.
- Price Action: LAD shares are trading higher by 1.77% at $288.65 on the last check Tuesday.
