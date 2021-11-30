 Skip to main content

Esports Entertainment's ggCircuit Launches OMEGA Product Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 1:53pm   Comments
  • Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL), along with its ggCircuit brand, announced OMEGA, a new product offering for B2B customers.
  • Esports Entertainment noted OMEGA (Online Multiplayer Esports Gaming Attraction) as the latest turnkey solution that enables businesses such as movie theaters, malls, and family entertainment centers to add esports and other gaming options as an additional revenue stream.
  • OMEGA uses an arcade model system to deliver a guided user experience, allowing users to pay on-screen through a QR code or the business' existing POS system.
  • Price Action: GMBL shares are trading lower by 5.40% at $4.90 on the last check Tuesday.

