Allison Transmission Partners With Team de Rooy To Develop Electric Truck
- Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) entered a three-year partnership agreement with Team de Rooy, a multiple-race winner of the Dakar Rally, to develop electric trucks for motorsport competitions.
- Testing is scheduled to begin on an electric truck equipped with a conventional Allison transmission in early 2022, ahead of the vehicle's competition debut at the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia in January 2023.
- Allison's 4000 Series fully automatic transmissions, equipped with an integral retarder designed to extend the life of brakes and reduce maintenance requirements and costs, will be integrated into Team de Rooy's new electric truck.
- Self-learning algorithms in Allison Automatics continually optimize engine and motor speed and torque level, maximizing efficiency and minimizing energy use in electric motors.
- Price Action: ALSN shares are trading lower by 4.87% at $34.3 on the last check Tuesday.
