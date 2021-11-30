Skechers Steps Up Effort To Improve Sustainability
- Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) is partnering with global environmental nonprofit The Nature Conservancy through a multi-year commitment, with a minimum of $800,000 to protect lands and waters.
- Skechers has also created Our Planet Matters, a new collection of sustainable men's, women's, and children's products that use recycled materials in its designs to help reduce environmental impact.
- The Our Planet Matters offering contains materials such as recycled cotton, polyester, rubber, EVA, and TPU and durable designs and washable technologies.
- Price Action: SKX shares are trading lower by 4.69% at $44.34 on the last check Tuesday.
