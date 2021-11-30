 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Skechers Steps Up Effort To Improve Sustainability
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 1:11pm   Comments
Share:
Skechers Steps Up Effort To Improve Sustainability
  • Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKXis partnering with global environmental nonprofit The Nature Conservancy through a multi-year commitment, with a minimum of $800,000 to protect lands and waters.
  • Skechers has also created Our Planet Matters, a new collection of sustainable men's, women's, and children's products that use recycled materials in its designs to help reduce environmental impact.
  • The Our Planet Matters offering contains materials such as recycled cotton, polyester, rubber, EVA, and TPU and durable designs and washable technologies.
  • Price Action: SKX shares are trading lower by 4.69% at $44.34 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SKX)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2021
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2021
Williams Blair Turns Bullish On This Footwear Company
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com