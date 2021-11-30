 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BioHiTech Global Bags Food Waste Digester Order From Carnival
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
Share:
BioHiTech Global Bags Food Waste Digester Order From Carnival
  • BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: BHTG) has received about $1.5 million in new Digester and maintenance, parts, and services orders from Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL).
  • BioHiTech's Digesters are equipped with the proprietary data analytics platform, providing transparency into the waste stream, allowing food waste to be addressed at both the point of generation and disposal.
  • "We are encouraged by Carnival's continued commitment and expanded use of our products and services to meet their ESG goals," said Anthony Fuller, CEO of BioHiTech. 
  • Price Action: BHTG shares are trading lower by 2.21% at $0.89 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCL + BHTG)

Why Carnival Shares Are Trading Lower Today
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
What Are Whales Doing With Carnival
21 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Looking At Carnival's Recent Whale Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com