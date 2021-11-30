BioHiTech Global Bags Food Waste Digester Order From Carnival
- BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: BHTG) has received about $1.5 million in new Digester and maintenance, parts, and services orders from Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL).
- BioHiTech's Digesters are equipped with the proprietary data analytics platform, providing transparency into the waste stream, allowing food waste to be addressed at both the point of generation and disposal.
- "We are encouraged by Carnival's continued commitment and expanded use of our products and services to meet their ESG goals," said Anthony Fuller, CEO of BioHiTech.
- Price Action: BHTG shares are trading lower by 2.21% at $0.89 on the last check Tuesday.
