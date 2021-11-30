Why Affirm Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM), are trading lower amid continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 omicron variant.

A new strain of the coronavirus was detected in South Africa last week. Known as the omicron variant, the coronavirus strain has more than 30 mutations on the spike protein that binds to human cells. To put that in perspective, other variants have less than 20 mutations. The mutations suggest higher transmission rates and potentially reduced antibody protection.

Health officials have now detected the omicron variant in more than a dozen countries across at least five continents.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said omicron is likely to spread internationally and poses a very high risk of infection that may potentially have "severe consequences."

"The impact on vulnerable populations would be substantial, particularly in countries with low vaccination coverage," according to the WHO.

Further research is required to assess omicron's potential to resist vaccines and immunity induced by previous infections.

Affirm offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce.

AFRM Price Action: Affirm has traded as high as $176.65 and as low as $46.50 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.63% at $126.03 at time of publication.