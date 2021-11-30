Atomera Launches Latest Tech To Improve OEM Performance, Reduce Costs, Extend Battery Life
- Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) launched its Mears Silicon Technology Smart Profile (MST-SP) technology.
- MST-SP applies to 5V power and analog electronics, breathing new life into Moore's Law.
- Atomera is squeezing more capability and capacity out of today's semiconductor processes through a combination of atomic-level engineering and advanced material science.
- The resulting improvements in power, performance, and area (PPA), the standard measure of Moore's Law, effectively enable the industry to get smaller die sizes using the same process node.
- MST-SP is currently available to license for 5V power devices.
- "MST-SP improves performance which will keep costs manageable while enabling OEMs to include ever-more sophisticated power management techniques to extend battery life," CEO Scott Bibaud said.
- Price Action: ATOM shares traded higher by 0.43% at $23.34 on the last check Tuesday.
