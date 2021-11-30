 Skip to main content

Atomera Launches Latest Tech To Improve OEM Performance, Reduce Costs, Extend Battery Life
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 2:45pm   Comments
  • Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOMlaunched its Mears Silicon Technology Smart Profile (MST-SP) technology. 
  • MST-SP applies to 5V power and analog electronics, breathing new life into Moore's Law. 
  • Atomera is squeezing more capability and capacity out of today's semiconductor processes through a combination of atomic-level engineering and advanced material science. 
  • The resulting improvements in power, performance, and area (PPA), the standard measure of Moore's Law, effectively enable the industry to get smaller die sizes using the same process node.
  • MST-SP is currently available to license for 5V power devices.
  • "MST-SP improves performance which will keep costs manageable while enabling OEMs to include ever-more sophisticated power management techniques to extend battery life," CEO Scott Bibaud said.
  • Price Action: ATOM shares traded higher by 0.43% at $23.34 on the last check Tuesday.

