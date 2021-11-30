Intel CEO Expresses Conviction Over Accomplishing 5-Year Goals At Credit Suisse Conference
Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) CEO Patrick Gelsinger reiterated that "Intel 7, Intel 4, Intel 3, Intel 20A and Intel 18A [are] on or ahead of schedule" at the Credit Suisse Technology, Media and Telecom conference. Intel had acknowledged the same during its Q3 earnings call.
- Intel admitted the possession of a unique set of assets with a strategy building on those assets.
- Gelsinger aims to increase the value of this company dramatically.
- Gelsinger admitted the requisite investment while remaining a pretty clear-minded view of the strategy and execution to get there.
- Gelsinger expressed conviction over the accomplishment of its 5-year guidance disclosed during the earnings call.
- Intel sees its revenue growth accelerate to 10% - 12% CAGR over four to five years.
- Intel sees 51% - 53% gross margins over the next two to three years before moving upward.
- Intel expects revenue of at least $74 billion in 2022 and CAPEX of $25 billion - $28 billion with potential for further growth in subsequent years.
- Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 1.44% at $49.28 on the last check Tuesday.
