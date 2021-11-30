 Skip to main content

Intel CEO Expresses Conviction Over Accomplishing 5-Year Goals At Credit Suisse Conference
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 2:38pm   Comments
Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) CEO Patrick Gelsinger reiterated that "Intel 7, Intel 4, Intel 3, Intel 20A and Intel 18A [are] on or ahead of schedule" at the Credit Suisse Technology, Media and Telecom conference. Intel had acknowledged the same during its Q3 earnings call.

  • Intel admitted the possession of a unique set of assets with a strategy building on those assets. 
  • Gelsinger aims to increase the value of this company dramatically.
  •  Gelsinger admitted the requisite investment while remaining a pretty clear-minded view of the strategy and execution to get there. 
  • Gelsinger expressed conviction over the accomplishment of its 5-year guidance disclosed during the earnings call.
  • Intel sees its revenue growth accelerate to 10% - 12% CAGR over four to five years.
  • Intel sees 51% - 53% gross margins over the next two to three years before moving upward.
  • Intel expects revenue of at least $74 billion in 2022 and CAPEX of $25 billion - $28 billion with potential for further growth in subsequent years.
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 1.44% at $49.28 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Tech

