Playboy Partners With Código 1530 To Launch Rare Hare Extra Añejo Tequila
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 11:39am   Comments
  • PLBY Group Inc's (NASDAQ: PLBY) lifestyle brand Playboy entered a collaboration with tequila brand Código 1530 to launch Rare Hare Double Barrel Añejo tequila.
  • The special edition collaboration of Rare Hare Double Barrel Añejo tequila is a refined and smooth tequila, aged in French Oak Napa Valley Cabernet wine barrels and finished in fine Spanish Sherry-Fino casks.
  • Rare Hare Double Barrel Añejo has the aromas of spicy pepper, dried fruits, and clover honey.
  • Each wooden presentation box of the 1,530 bottles of Rare Hare Double Barrel Añejo will retail for $899.
  • Price Action: PLBY shares are trading lower by 3.21% at $37.36 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

