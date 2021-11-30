Playboy Partners With Código 1530 To Launch Rare Hare Extra Añejo Tequila
- PLBY Group Inc's (NASDAQ: PLBY) lifestyle brand Playboy entered a collaboration with tequila brand Código 1530 to launch Rare Hare Double Barrel Añejo tequila.
- The special edition collaboration of Rare Hare Double Barrel Añejo tequila is a refined and smooth tequila, aged in French Oak Napa Valley Cabernet wine barrels and finished in fine Spanish Sherry-Fino casks.
- Rare Hare Double Barrel Añejo has the aromas of spicy pepper, dried fruits, and clover honey.
- Each wooden presentation box of the 1,530 bottles of Rare Hare Double Barrel Añejo will retail for $899.
- Price Action: PLBY shares are trading lower by 3.21% at $37.36 on the last check Tuesday.
